Parle Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Parle Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lockdown: Parle to donate 3 crore packs Parle G biscuits through government agencies
Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2020 quarter
ZEE5 launches new OTT platform for kids
Servoteach Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Parle Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.23 -100 OPM %0-3.25 -PBDT0.06-0.06 LP PBT0.01-0.06 LP NP0.01-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU