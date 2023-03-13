Parliament adjourned till 14 March amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned today following a ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about democratic backsliding in India during his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) last week.

While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained.

So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, meanwhile, stated, "(I have) never stopped anyone from speaking in House." Gandhi, while speaking at the British Parliament last week, had claimed that the mics of the Opposition leaders were silenced in the Indian Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Monday, "There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."

The second-half of the Budget session resumed from Monday (13 March) after a month long recess. It will continue till the 6th of April.

