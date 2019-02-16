Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.52% to Rs 1.87 croreNet loss of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 27.52% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.872.58 -28 OPM %-2.1412.02 -PBDT-0.030.30 PL PBT-0.290.04 PL NP-0.290.04 PL
