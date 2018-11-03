Parnami Credits standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Parnami Credits rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.09 111 OPM %52.6333.33 -PBDT0.110.03 267 PBT0.110.03 267 NP0.110.02 450
