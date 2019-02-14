Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 39.06% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 23.31 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 39.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.3125.10 -7 OPM %8.1110.84 -PBDT1.381.58 -13 PBT0.440.62 -29 NP0.390.64 -39

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

