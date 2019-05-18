Parsharti Investment standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Victory Paper & Boards (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
PDS Multinational Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AGI Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
AGI Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Parsharti Investment rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.200.12 67 0.520.62 -16 OPM %5.0016.67 -7.698.06 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.040.05 -20 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.040.05 -20 NP0.090.01 800 0.120.04 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU