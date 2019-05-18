Parsharti Investment standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.200.120.520.625.0016.677.698.060.010.020.040.050.010.020.040.050.090.010.120.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)