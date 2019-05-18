JUST IN
Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Parsharti Investment standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Parsharti Investment rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.200.12 67 0.520.62 -16 OPM %5.0016.67 -7.698.06 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.040.05 -20 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.040.05 -20 NP0.090.01 800 0.120.04 200

