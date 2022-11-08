JUST IN
Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 46.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.07 57 OPM %-45.45-100.00 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.05 40

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 16:37 IST

