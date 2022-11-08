Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.110.07-45.45-100.000.070.050.070.050.070.05

