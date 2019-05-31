Parsvnath Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 167.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3941.15% to Rs 732.66 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 167.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3941.15% to Rs 732.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 242.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 117.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 657.27% to Rs 821.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales732.6618.13 3941 821.18108.44 657 OPM %-13.60-127.14 --13.42-50.38 - PBDT-170.80-15.73 -986 -261.55-130.17 -101 PBT-173.15-18.45 -838 -270.99-140.96 -92 NP-167.52-29.95 -459 -242.80-117.35 -107
