Partani Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 44.83% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Partani Appliances reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 44.83% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.58 -45 OPM %9.380 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:12 IST

