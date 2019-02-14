Partani Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 224.80% in the December 2018 quarter
AAR Commercial Company standalone net profit rises 312.50% in the December 2018 quarter
VKJ Infradevelopers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indo-Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 44.83% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Partani Appliances reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 44.83% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.58 -45 OPM %9.380 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU