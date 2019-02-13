Parth Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1900.00% to Rs 5.00 croreNet loss of Parth Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1900.00% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.000.25 1900 OPM %-0.8084.00 -PBDT-0.010.21 PL PBT-0.010.21 PL NP-0.010.21 PL
