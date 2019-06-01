JUST IN
Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 16.29 crore

Net loss of Parvati Sweetners and Power reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 59.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.2926.79 -39 59.6953.40 12 OPM %26.5815.27 -17.093.65 - PBDT3.568.78 -59 7.225.18 39 PBT2.567.74 -67 2.931.11 164 NP-0.167.74 PL 0.051.45 -97

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 07:30 IST

