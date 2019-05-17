Pasari Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Pasari Spinning Mills declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.63% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
