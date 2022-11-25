JUST IN
Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 82.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.21% to Rs 11.21 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures declined 82.10% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.21% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.2114.41 -22 OPM %74.5884.04 -PBDT1.478.13 -82 PBT1.458.10 -82 NP1.458.10 -82

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:49 IST

