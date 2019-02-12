Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 34.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.12% to Rs 31.96 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 34.43% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 36.12% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.9650.03 -36 OPM %12.9211.93 -PBDT2.894.71 -39 PBT2.264.06 -44 NP1.602.44 -34
