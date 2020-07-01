Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SC grants anticipatory bail till Mar 6 to Hardik Patel in Patidar stir case
SC grants anticipatory bail till Mar 6 to Hardik Patel in 2015 Patidar stir case
SC grants protection from arrest to Hardik Patel in Patidar stir case, raps Gujarat Police
SC extends interim relief granted to Hardik Patel in Patidar rally case
SC grants anticipatory bail to Hardik Patel in Patidar rally case
-
Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 0.43 croreNet loss of Patidar Buildcon reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.430.44 -2 1.362.01 -32 OPM %-34.88-13.64 --30.88-16.42 - PBDT-0.020.05 PL -0.100.05 PL PBT-0.030.05 PL -0.110.05 PL NP-0.030.04 PL -0.120.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU