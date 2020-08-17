Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.61% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Patidar Buildcon reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.61% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.46 -83 OPM %-12.50-26.09 -PBDT0.32-0.05 LP PBT0.32-0.05 LP NP0.32-0.05 LP
