Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.41% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Patidar Buildcon declined 91.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.27% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.441.31 -66 2.011.92 5 OPM %-13.64-14.50 --16.42-20.83 - PBDT0.050.51 -90 0.050.57 -91 PBT0.050.51 -90 0.050.56 -91 NP0.040.48 -92 0.070.51 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU