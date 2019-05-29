Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.41% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of declined 91.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.27% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.441.312.011.92-13.64-14.50-16.42-20.830.050.510.050.570.050.510.050.560.040.480.070.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)