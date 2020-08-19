JUST IN
Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 13.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.79% to Rs 326.87 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 13.59% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.79% to Rs 326.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1118.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales326.871118.86 -71 OPM %2.140.73 -PBDT9.889.28 6 PBT9.188.53 8 NP7.026.18 14

