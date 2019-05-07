Paushak standalone net profit rises 24.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 38.55 crore

Net profit of rose 24.55% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 38.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.46% to Rs 38.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 139.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

38.5537.74139.51104.7533.8528.3028.8228.0313.6410.8442.7132.2612.649.9738.8428.879.697.7838.9621.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)