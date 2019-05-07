Paushak standalone net profit rises 24.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 38.55 croreNet profit of Paushak rose 24.55% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 38.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.46% to Rs 38.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 139.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.5537.74 2 139.51104.75 33 OPM %33.8528.30 -28.8228.03 - PBDT13.6410.84 26 42.7132.26 32 PBT12.649.97 27 38.8428.87 35 NP9.697.78 25 38.9621.47 81
