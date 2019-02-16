PB Global standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.57% to Rs 120.56 croreNet profit of PB Global declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.57% to Rs 120.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 161.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.56161.97 -26 OPM %1.661.30 -PBDT0.330.72 -54 PBT0.250.66 -62 NP0.170.44 -61
