PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.30% to Rs 914.67 crore

Net Loss of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 392.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.30% to Rs 914.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2247.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13513.11% to Rs 83.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.01% to Rs 5206.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8679.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

