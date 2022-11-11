PCS Technology consolidated net profit declines 93.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of PCS Technology declined 93.10% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.080.07-437.50-371.430.180.210.130.150.020.29

