PCS Technology consolidated net profit declines 93.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of PCS Technology declined 93.10% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-437.50-371.43 -PBDT0.180.21 -14 PBT0.130.15 -13 NP0.020.29 -93
