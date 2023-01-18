PDS announces commissioning of Centralised Cutting Plant in Norlanka

PDS announced the opening of a Centralised Cutting Plant (CCP) in the Sri Lankan subsidiary Norlanka, located in Malwana.

This plant's commercial production commenced in late December 2022 and is now operational with a fully digitalized and integrated system starting from mills inspection into warehouse, fabric inspection and the cutting process. This centralised operation uses advanced automated machinery in partnership with TUKATECH, unlocking smart cut planning and fabric cut efficiency to enhance the quality of the end product and productivity of the process. With a centralised data management system, transparency is created within the entire supply chain.

The CCP will serve the company's manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and will cut ~8 million metres of fabric translating into 33 million pieces annually.

Furthermore, the cutting plant also houses a centralized printing facility and an inhouse embroidery facility is planned soon. The CCP will assist in turning existing occupied spaces of the cutting divisions and raw material warehouses across our manufacturing facility into spaces with additional production lines, leading to an increase in capacities by one million standard hours (SAH) per annum. This investment is a key step towards further enhancing the PDS manufacturing vertical capabilities through state-of-the-art machineries and digitalized processes in Sri Lanka. Adhering to the best ESG standards, the plant also has an efficient waste management system for better control of waste and the visibility of its end of life.

