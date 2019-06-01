JUST IN
PDS Multinational Fashions consolidated net profit rises 847.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.41% to Rs 2083.15 crore

Net profit of PDS Multinational Fashions rose 847.79% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.41% to Rs 2083.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1505.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 6485.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4923.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2083.151505.10 38 6485.864923.86 32 OPM %3.942.10 -1.890.77 - PBDT69.0425.99 166 106.6540.42 164 PBT61.4721.06 192 80.3124.02 234 NP34.313.62 848 52.84-7.84 LP

