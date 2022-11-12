Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.28% to Rs 860.33 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.28% to Rs 860.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 681.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.860.33681.276.105.8644.3735.9532.3623.3923.1424.50

