Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.28% to Rs 860.33 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 5.55% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.28% to Rs 860.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 681.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales860.33681.27 26 OPM %6.105.86 -PBDT44.3735.95 23 PBT32.3623.39 38 NP23.1424.50 -6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

