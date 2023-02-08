JUST IN
Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 8.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 717.06 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 104.03% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 717.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 700.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales717.06700.01 2 OPM %10.206.10 -PBDT58.8833.07 78 PBT46.3721.51 116 NP33.4016.37 104

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:41 IST

