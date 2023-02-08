Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 717.06 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 104.03% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 717.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 700.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.717.06700.0110.206.1058.8833.0746.3721.5133.4016.37

