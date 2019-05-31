Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 177.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 502.54 crore

Net profit of rose 177.77% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 502.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 179.40% to Rs 67.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 1757.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1496.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

