Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 177.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pearl Global Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Lux Industries standalone net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2019 quarter
Everest Industries standalone net profit declines 25.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 47.08% in the December 2018 quarter
Everest Industries standalone net profit rises 21.42% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 502.54 croreNet profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 177.77% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 502.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 179.40% to Rs 67.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 1757.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1496.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales502.54435.40 15 1757.501496.02 17 OPM %3.901.97 -4.921.66 - PBDT25.8129.16 -11 91.6146.80 96 PBT19.9123.57 -16 65.7224.16 172 NP35.8612.91 178 67.2824.08 179
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU