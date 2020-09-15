Pearl Global Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pearl Global Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Pearl Academy announces Who's Next scholarship programme for top 100 deserving students
-
Sales decline 59.21% to Rs 155.33 croreNet loss of Pearl Global Industries reported to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.21% to Rs 155.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 380.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales155.33380.76 -59 OPM %-7.164.25 -PBDT-16.1720.93 PL PBT-26.9311.38 PL NP-23.029.45 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU