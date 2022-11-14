Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 76.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 28.67 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 28.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.6721.86 31 OPM %2.625.35 -PBDT0.591.11 -47 PBT0.190.92 -79 NP0.160.69 -77
