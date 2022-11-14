Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 76.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 28.67 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 28.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.6721.862.625.350.591.110.190.920.160.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)