Peninsula Land reports standalone net loss of Rs 350.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biocon net jumps up 59% in Q4
Titan Q4 net up 14 pc at Rs 348 cr
Peninsula Land to acquire three real estate and construction firms
Bank of Baroda allots 77.26 crore equity shares under scheme of amalgamation
Kohinoor Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 74.40% to Rs 12.70 croreNet Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 350.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 205.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.40% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 777.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 333.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.17% to Rs 134.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.7049.61 -74 134.96315.13 -57 OPM %-706.77-14.59 --146.95-17.55 - PBDT-138.17-26.09 -430 -347.91-137.62 -153 PBT-139.09-27.08 -414 -351.74-141.68 -148 NP-350.47-205.46 -71 -777.91-333.67 -133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU