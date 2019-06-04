Peninsula Land reports standalone net loss of Rs 350.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Ess Dee Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 628.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 74.40% to Rs 12.70 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 350.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 205.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.40% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 777.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 333.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.17% to Rs 134.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.7049.61 -74 134.96315.13 -57 OPM %-706.77-14.59 --146.95-17.55 - PBDT-138.17-26.09 -430 -347.91-137.62 -153 PBT-139.09-27.08 -414 -351.74-141.68 -148 NP-350.47-205.46 -71 -777.91-333.67 -133

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:48 IST

