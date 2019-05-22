Pennar Engineered Building Systems standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 202.65 croreNet profit of Pennar Engineered Building Systems rose 55.54% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 202.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.41% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 604.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 510.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales202.65142.30 42 604.59510.36 18 OPM %8.545.64 -4.616.60 - PBDT17.9411.32 58 29.6829.93 -1 PBT15.929.83 62 22.9123.96 -4 NP10.256.59 56 15.4215.80 -2
