Pennar Engineered Building Systems standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 202.65 crore

Net profit of rose 55.54% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 202.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.41% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 604.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 510.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

202.65142.30604.59510.368.545.644.616.6017.9411.3229.6829.9315.929.8322.9123.9610.256.5915.4215.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)