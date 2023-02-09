Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 99.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 692.22 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 99.16% to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 692.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 532.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.692.22532.978.397.9843.8427.4927.5414.1321.3310.71

