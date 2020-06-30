Peoples Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Peoples Investment reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.120.06 100 OPM %100.000 -41.670 - PBDT0.050 0 0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 0.050 0 NP0.040 0 0.040 0
