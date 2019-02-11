Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 15.91 croreNet profit of Perfectpac declined 68.42% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.9117.22 -8 OPM %4.348.13 -PBDT0.641.27 -50 PBT0.270.87 -69 NP0.180.57 -68
