Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit rises 95.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 95.82% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.3611.2738.2633.725.723.414.682.394.682.39

