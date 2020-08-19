JUST IN
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit rises 95.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 95.82% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.3611.27 45 OPM %38.2633.72 -PBDT5.723.41 68 PBT4.682.39 96 NP4.682.39 96

