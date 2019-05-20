Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit declines 88.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.57% to Rs 15.72 croreNet profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company declined 88.86% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.57% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.11% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 49.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7219.79 -21 49.2049.87 -1 OPM %18.5125.87 -18.9418.91 - PBDT2.435.05 -52 7.559.05 -17 PBT1.654.33 -62 4.086.52 -37 NP0.514.58 -89 2.946.27 -53
