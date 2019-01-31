Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 126.40% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 29.74 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 126.40% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.7424.08 24 OPM %19.407.77 -PBDT5.711.67 242 PBT5.211.28 307 NP4.031.78 126

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019.

