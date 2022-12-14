Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4170, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% gain in NIFTY and a 16.9% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 9.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29376.55, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4167, up 1.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 43.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

