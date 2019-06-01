Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the March 2019 quarter
ILFS Engineering appoints Karim Raza Khan as CEO
Increased frequency of catastrophic events may stimulate collapse in marine creatures, says study
-
Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 31.23 croreNet profit of Petron Engineering Construction reported to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 103.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 173.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.87% to Rs 133.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 233.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.2339.54 -21 133.63233.92 -43 OPM %8.87-337.13 -2.76-94.92 - PBDT9.49-136.92 LP -7.91-235.87 97 PBT7.71-139.64 LP -15.15-243.64 94 NP6.98-103.25 LP -15.88-173.13 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU