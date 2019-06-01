JUST IN
Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net profit of Petron Engineering Construction reported to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 103.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 173.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.87% to Rs 133.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 233.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.2339.54 -21 133.63233.92 -43 OPM %8.87-337.13 -2.76-94.92 - PBDT9.49-136.92 LP -7.91-235.87 97 PBT7.71-139.64 LP -15.15-243.64 94 NP6.98-103.25 LP -15.88-173.13 91

