Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 19.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 19.81% to Rs 373.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 465.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8383.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.20% to Rs 2703.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2230.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 35452.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38395.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8567.158383.2035452.0038395.438.147.4811.258.58694.65781.293964.593719.95500.43679.693188.463308.71373.20465.382703.352230.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)