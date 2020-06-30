Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 19.81% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 19.81% to Rs 373.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 465.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8383.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.20% to Rs 2703.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2230.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 35452.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38395.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8567.158383.20 2 35452.0038395.43 -8 OPM %8.147.48 -11.258.58 - PBDT694.65781.29 -11 3964.593719.95 7 PBT500.43679.69 -26 3188.463308.71 -4 NP373.20465.38 -20 2703.352230.56 21

