Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 3.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.84% to Rs 15985.73 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG declined 3.90% to Rs 785.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 817.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.84% to Rs 15985.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10813.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15985.7310813.08 48 OPM %7.3311.99 -PBDT1227.491293.63 -5 PBT1035.281100.05 -6 NP785.73817.61 -4
