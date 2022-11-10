Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 3.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.84% to Rs 15985.73 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 3.90% to Rs 785.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 817.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.84% to Rs 15985.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10813.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15985.7310813.087.3311.991227.491293.631035.281100.05785.73817.61

