PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Technoplast to invest Rs 315 cr under Magnetic Maharashtra initiative
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Board of PG Electroplast allots 1 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 65.24% to Rs 327.85 croreNet profit of PG Electroplast rose 96.44% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.24% to Rs 327.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales327.85198.41 65 OPM %5.846.48 -PBDT18.858.95 111 PBT10.754.24 154 NP7.173.65 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU