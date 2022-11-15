PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.24% to Rs 327.85 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 96.44% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.24% to Rs 327.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.327.85198.415.846.4818.858.9510.754.247.173.65

