PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the September 2022 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 71.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 65.24% to Rs 327.85 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 96.44% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.24% to Rs 327.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales327.85198.41 65 OPM %5.846.48 -PBDT18.858.95 111 PBT10.754.24 154 NP7.173.65 96

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

