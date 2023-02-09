PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 72.08 croreNet loss of PG Foils reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 72.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 120.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.08120.62 -40 OPM %-11.749.72 -PBDT-8.6720.08 PL PBT-9.6719.08 PL NP-10.7215.45 PL
