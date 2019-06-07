JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

PG Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 60.69 crore

Net profit of PG Foils reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 60.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.64% to Rs 16.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.6972.83 -17 258.84247.32 5 OPM %3.841.84 -2.622.97 - PBDT8.562.35 264 25.2120.16 25 PBT7.431.45 412 21.0616.76 26 NP6.53-4.51 LP 16.187.30 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU