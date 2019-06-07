PG Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 60.69 croreNet profit of PG Foils reported to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 60.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.64% to Rs 16.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.6972.83 -17 258.84247.32 5 OPM %3.841.84 -2.622.97 - PBDT8.562.35 264 25.2120.16 25 PBT7.431.45 412 21.0616.76 26 NP6.53-4.51 LP 16.187.30 122
