PG Foils standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 71.19 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 68.00% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 71.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.71.19102.525.9010.508.5321.447.5320.545.4316.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)