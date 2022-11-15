JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

PG Foils standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 71.19 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 68.00% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 71.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.19102.52 -31 OPM %5.9010.50 -PBDT8.5321.44 -60 PBT7.5320.54 -63 NP5.4316.97 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU