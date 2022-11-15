PG Foils standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 71.19 croreNet profit of PG Foils declined 68.00% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 71.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.19102.52 -31 OPM %5.9010.50 -PBDT8.5321.44 -60 PBT7.5320.54 -63 NP5.4316.97 -68
