PH Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PH Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.27 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Financial Securities Limited Lists Benefits of its Unique Digital Trading Platform
mastertrust slashes its trading fees to zero, on the mobileapp, for millennial
Singapore police probe oil trading giant
ICICI says has exposure to troubled Singapore oil trading co
-
Sales decline 52.34% to Rs 2.75 croreNet profit of PH Trading reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.34% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.59% to Rs 55.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.755.77 -52 55.8732.56 72 OPM %-7.27-3.99 --11.351.75 - PBDT-0.06-0.22 73 -6.81-0.44 -1448 PBT-0.06-0.22 73 -6.83-0.45 -1418 NP0.02-0.22 LP -6.91-0.26 -2558
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU