PH Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 75.96% to Rs 3.80 croreNet Loss of PH Trading reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 75.96% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 25.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.8015.81 -76 25.1338.16 -34 OPM %-2.63-0.70 -1.751.26 - PBDT-0.09-0.17 47 0.38-0.07 LP PBT-0.09-0.17 47 0.38-0.09 LP NP-0.11-0.14 21 0.36-0.09 LP
