JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday low
Business Standard

PH Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.96% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net Loss of PH Trading reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 75.96% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 25.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.8015.81 -76 25.1338.16 -34 OPM %-2.63-0.70 -1.751.26 - PBDT-0.09-0.17 47 0.38-0.07 LP PBT-0.09-0.17 47 0.38-0.09 LP NP-0.11-0.14 21 0.36-0.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU