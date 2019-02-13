Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 182.35% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 182.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.480.17 182 OPM %6.25-47.06 -PBDT0.03-0.08 LP PBT0.03-0.08 LP NP0.03-0.08 LP
