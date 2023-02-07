PHF Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.83% to Rs 3.86 croreNet Loss of PHF Leasing reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.83% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.862.40 61 OPM %44.3048.33 -PBDT-0.35-0.08 -338 PBT-0.46-0.14 -229 NP-0.18-0.15 -20
