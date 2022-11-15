PHF Leasing standalone net profit declines 61.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 111.05% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net profit of PHF Leasing declined 61.18% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 111.05% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.821.8153.1460.220.550.200.450.150.330.85

